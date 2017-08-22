Slavery Is ‘Good’ History, Says Former Trump Spokeswoman

Is there no limit to how far some people will go to defend Confederate monuments?

A former Trump campaign spokeswoman called slavery good history on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday, during a debate about what to do with the controversial monuments, the Huffington Post reports.

The stunning statement came against the backdrop of some Democratic lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, calling for the removal of Confederate statues from the Capitol.

Trump’s ex-spokeswoman, Katrina Pierson, defended the monuments as pieces of American history.

On the left, Wendy Osefo, a Johns Hopkins University professor, pointed out that they are symbols of treason.

“While it is a piece of American history, it’s not necessarily the good part of American history,” she said, adding that a museum is a more appropriate location for the monuments.

Pierson retorted that “bad history is still good history.”

The professor, shocked, asked Pierson if she’s calling slavery good history.

Instead of stepping back and acknowledging the evils of slavery, as most people would, Pierson plowed forward with an “absolutely.”

