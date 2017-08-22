HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B Rocks The Stage With Graffiti Catsuit

Reality TV star Cardi B took to the stage over the weekend in a Iris Barbee Bonner original.

The catsuit, featured from Bonner’s “Pink Lips” collection was decorated in urban graffiti, highlighted with colors of bright pink, green, blue and black. Cardi paired the outfit with a pair of black Louis Vuitton ankle boots.

The Bodak Yellow rapper is currently on the rise on the Billboard charts with her current single, making it the theme song of the summer.

Do you think Cardi’s catsuit is on point? Take a vote and let us know if it’s haute or naught.

