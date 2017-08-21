Aya Jones is known for staying on top of her #BlackGirlMagic game. She’s known for rocking fierce cornrows on the runway and brings it with her long and lean frame wearing some of the hottest designs. Aya has walked for Prada, Miu Miu, Valentino, Nina Ricci and Dior, just to name a few!
Agency: The Lions- New York
Claim to Fame: Aya was discovered by a scout who approached her while she was hanging out on the rue de Rivoli in her homeland, Paris, France.
Instagram: iamayajones
Aya was born and raised in Paris, France, known as the heart of the fashion world. Ironically, Aya never kept up with fashion material. The closest she came to doing anything with fashion was keeping up with Tyra Banks’ America’s Top Model. Unbeknownst to her, she never realized she would be a part of that world one day. Snatching covers for Teen Vogue and Vogue Spain have proved her career is definitely making its mark and is on a roll.
She carries a French and Ivory Coast nationality, beautifully bringing both worlds together while residing in Paris. Her father, who is from Ivory Coast, has run a restaurant with recipes that represent the West African country for 25 years. Aya loves cooking African food with her father and takes pride in the family’s restaurant.
Bringing her ethnic beauty of French and West African descent has brought a new wave of beauty to the runway, and Aya is definitely here for it, especially when it comes to promoting healthy body image. “I would promote more ethnic diversity in the world and encourage a healthy body image for models,” she states.
Keep with Aya and all of her cuteness on her Instagram page.
#MODELMONDAY: Aya Jones Represents The Motherland In The Heart Of Paris was originally published on hellobeautiful.com