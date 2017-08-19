Six Police Officers Shot, One Fatally, In String Of Shootings

In a string of shootings across the country on Friday, one police officer was fatally shot and five other cops were wounded, reports NBC News.
According to the outlet, Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were responding to a suspicious person report in Kissimmee, Florida and were shot nearly five minutes after arriving on the scene while performing a routine check. Both officers were transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center. Baxter, who had served at the Kissimmee Police Department for three years, died at the hospital. Sgt. Howard, who has been with the KPD for a decade, remains in critical condition, officials said.
During a news conference, Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said the police department is looking into whether the two were ambushed. The outlet reported that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the KPD is still searching for the fourth.
Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez released a statement about Baxter—who was a father of three—and Sgt. Howard. “The entire city of Kissimmee is in mourning. We pray for all law enforcement who are out there, protecting our community,” said Alvarez, according to the source.
Miles away in Jacksonville, Florida two officers who were responding to a report of an attempted suicide were shot through the doorway of a house when they arrived on the scene. Police officials said there was an exchange of gunfire and the alleged suspect was killed, the outlet reported.
The New York Daily News said that two troopers were shot during an incident outside of a supermarket in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. According to the outlet, both troopers were hospitalized and remain in stable condition, and the suspect was reportedly killed.
The shootings come nearly two months after 12-year NYPD veteran Miosotis Familia was fatally shot while on duty in the Bronx.
SOURCE: NBC News, The New York Daily News
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
5. Wendell Allen, 20
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Jordan Baker, 26
10. Victor White lll, 22
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
12. Eric Garner, 43
13. John Crawford lll, 22
14. Michael Brown, 18
15. Ezell Ford, 25
16. Dante Parker, 36
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
19. Akai Gurley, 28
20. Tamir Rice, 12
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
22. Jerame Reid, 36
23. Charly Keunang, 43
24. Tony Robinson, 19
25. Walter Scott, 50
26. Freddie Gray, 25
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
29. Christian Taylor, 19
30. Jamar Clark, 24
31. Mario Woods, 26
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
35. Alton Sterling, 37
36. Philando Castile, 32
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
40. Alfred Olango, 38
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
42. Stephon Clark, 22
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
