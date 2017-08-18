Trump’s Black Ex-Girlfriend Doesn’t Think He’s Racist

Yes, President Donald Trump, who gave legitimacy to White supremacist groups, dated a Black woman.

Kara Young, who is biracial, was Trump’s girlfriend for two years in the 90s. She’s surprised that her ex-boyfriend is up to his neck in racial controversy. “I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people,” she told the New York Times.

Trump noticed Young, a model about 20 years younger than him, at a party in the Hamptons. He pursued her, and they began dating around 1997.

Young, who has a Black mother and a White father, told the newspaper that she never hid her race from him.

She’s “horrified” by his comments on the violence in Charlottesville, in which Trump asserted a moral equivalence between White supremacists and anti-racism counterprotesters.

That’s not the Donald Trump that Young knew. She emphasized, “That was not my experience.”

While Trump didn’t have close friendships with African Americans, Young said he courted Black celebrities, which to her indicates that he is open-minded.

“It’s definitely easier to be with your own kind. It’s easier for everybody, so if someone is super, super special and super, super interesting you can take them out,” she told the newspaper. “I think it was very interesting to him to meet and hang out with Russell Simmons and meet Sean Combs.”

At the same time, Young admitted that her ex-boyfriend knew little about other cultures and leaned toward stereotypes.

She recalled his surprise that Black people would flocked to the U.S. Open tennis tournament to watch the Williams sisters play. He had no clue that African Americans were interested in the sport.

