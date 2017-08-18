The Wake Up: 18-Year-Old Driver Identified In Barcelona Attacks, OkCupid Bans White Supremacist, Newsstands Blast Trump

BIG FACTS

An 18-year-old has been identified as the suspected driver in Thursday’s Spain terror attacks, The Guardian reports. According to the outlet, the number of those reported dead has risen to 14 people. Police have also reportedly shot and killed four suspects in connection with the attack. A fifth, who was injured and arrested, was also reported to have died.

White supremacists on dating apps? Not today, says OkCupid. The popular dating site announced a ban against white supremacist Chris Cantwell “for life.” “There is no room for hate in a place where you’re looking for love,” the site tweeted on Thursday. OkCupid joins Spotify and others taking a stand against white supremacy following last weekend’s horrific events in Charlottesville. Cantwell has reportedly also been banned from other social platforms, including Facebook. It looks like the Charlottesville Police Department may have a warrant out for his arrest as well.

We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life. — OkCupid (@okcupid) August 17, 2017

There is no room for hate in a place where you're looking for love. — OkCupid (@okcupid) August 17, 2017

If any OkCupid members come across people involved in hate groups, please report it immediately https://t.co/K6PTo8Rtlr — OkCupid (@okcupid) August 17, 2017

OkCupid you're doing amazing sweetie https://t.co/EQVTKEeBPr — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 17, 2017

Speaking of white supremacy, have you seen the latest covers for The New Yorker, The Economist and TIME? All three publications are making quite the statement in response to how the president’s handled Charlottesville over the last few days, and well—let’s just say he’s probably going to have a conniption when these hit newsstands.

Post-Charlottesville covers of The Economist, The New Yorker and TIME. pic.twitter.com/iv7Rt4myKU — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 17, 2017

Literally when I saw The New Yorker cover. pic.twitter.com/driJ7XpgFU — Bracey Harris (@BraceyHarris) August 17, 2017

The power of art is something. Whether you're outraged, repulsed or thrilled by that cover..chances are you probably won't forget it. — Bracey Harris (@BraceyHarris) August 17, 2017

