Shea Moisture Teams Up With Sundial To Help With Relief Efforts In Sierra Leone

Hair company giant Shea Moisture is taking a step towards assisting the West African country of Sierra Leone. The citizens recently suffered a natural disaster of a mudslide that has killed hundreds as hundreds more remain missing. Emergency relief efforts are limited, and the country needs all the help it can get.

Sundial, which brands Shea Moisture, Nubian Heritage and Madame C.J. Walker Beauty Culture, announced that their Sofi Tucker Foundation, named in honor of the CEO’s grandmother, will immediately donate $50,000 to assist with relief efforts in the struggling country. Shea Moisture is also launching a “Purchase with a Purpose” campaign, by starting off with a $25,000 donation. Customers will have an opportunity to show their love and support by helping raise funds for continued relief efforts.

The Sundial and Shea Moisture brand have very deep ties to Sierra Leone. The founding CEO, Richelieu Dennis shared his story while expressing grief for his home land. “Our hearts break for our family in Sierra Leone. I spent much time here as a boy with my Grandmother Sofi. It is my mother’s home, and so much of who we are is because of what we learned and who we became there. Prayers of strength, hope and resilience go out to all who have lost loved ones and of peace to all who have been lost. We are forever family. We pray that comprehensive crisis relief efforts will help to contain further loss of life and devastation in the near-term, and we will also be working to determine how we can develop a Community Commerce project to help with the longer-term rebuilding process.”

Visit the Shea Moisture website today and make a purchase to be a part of the relief effort.

