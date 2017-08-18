Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Is Giving Us A High End 'Around The Way Girl' Look


Hip-Hop artist Nicki Minaj did some serious throwback while paying respect to one of the legendary female rap groups, Salt-n-Pepa.

Salt•Pepa•Spinderella /Queens, NY vibes 😍 jacket by #Versace @saltnpepaofficial

Nicki struck a pose in a Versace Resort 2017 design. Her hip-length jacket that came in an ensemble of red, white, blue and black was matched with a pair of black leggings. Her mini black and white Chanel bag also added a cute touch to her 80’s inspired look. She wore the outfit with white sneakers and of course, a fresh pair of bamboo earrings!

Is Nicki giving you Spinderella flasbacks?

