Meek Mill‘s #BikeLife behavior got him arrested in NYC on Thursday.

PageSix reports the Wins & Losses rapper was caught disobeying “many New York City traffic laws” after footage posted to social media showed him riding without a helmet and doing wheelies on a dirt bike. Police say he was “putting himself and others at great risk of injury.”

The report says he was arrested at 11 p.m. on 10th avenue and Dyckman Street after police saw the footage online. According to ABC7 New York, “A 911 call brought police to the intersection of West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue at about 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, but by the time officers arrived, the group had driven away. Investigators were later made aware of video on social media…” Meek was later handcuffed and charged with one count of reckless endangerment and last anyone heard, was waiting to be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court late Thursday night.

At the time of his arrest, Meek was reportedly recording the ordeal on Instagram Live. Vulture claims an officer could be overheard saying “I got pictures and video of you riding up and down.”

The Philly native’s lawyer has publicly stated that he believes Meek was targeted because he’s famous, adding “That level of investigation is normally reserved for heinous crimes, not for petty offenses like doing a wheelie on the street where you’re endangering no one’s life but your own.” We imagine this is Meek’s response to the NYPD:

Stay tuned.

SOURCE: Page Six, ABC7 New York, Vulture

SEE ALSO:

Meek Mill’s Cousin Slain In Philadelphia In Wave Of Violence

NEWS ROUNDUP: LeBron James Tweets Apology After Accidentally Injuring PGA Golfer’s Wife, Meek Mill Guilty Of Parole Violation, MORE

Meek Mill Arrested In NYC For Doing Wheelies On A Dirt Bike was originally published on newsone.com