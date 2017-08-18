Chance The Rapper Is Youngest Person On Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List

Chance the Rapper just keeps on winning.

According to TIME, the 24-year old musician/philanthropist is now the youngest person on Fortune’s new 40 Under 40 list. The respected list ranks the most influential people in business, and Chance sure has a lot of that going on.

How Chance the Rapper, who has no record label, is the youngest person on Fortune's 40 Under 40 List https://t.co/naAuxtg7W5 — TIME (@TIME) August 18, 2017

He currently has a reported net worth of $9 million and has never been signed to a major label. Chano’s 2016 album, Coloring Book, became the first streaming record to make the Billboard 200. But the Chi-town native’s philanthropic work is what makes him one of the most revered young artist of our time.

Back in March, he donated $1 million to Chicago’s public school system after major budget cuts and school closings. On April 16, his 24th birthday, he threw a huge fundraiser, which raised more than $100,000 for his Chicago based non-profit “SocialWorks.”

The list also includes stars like Serena Williams and Kevin Hart.

Congrats to everyone for making the list!

SOURCE: Time, Fortune

