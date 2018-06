Black Missouri Lawmaker Under Fire For ‘Trump Assassination’ Post

Once a message is posted on social media it lives on forever. That’s unfortunate for a Missouri lawmaker who is coming under fire for an angry comment that will likely haunt her for the rest of her political career.

The Washington Post reports that amid calls for Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal to resign, the Secret Service is scrutinizing her social media post in which she expressed hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated.

After Trump apportioned equal blame for violence in Charlottesville, Chappelle-Nadal wrote in a post that she hated the president for the trauma he’s causing.

She received several responses to that message. To one of those responses, she replied, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” according to The Post.

Not a smart move lady! Missouri State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal: I hope Trump is assassinated.@SecretService https://t.co/Y3fgSZVcsk pic.twitter.com/xZtfws8Bat — William Davis (@davis1988will) August 17, 2017

Chappelle-Nadal deleted her controversial assassination comment, explaining that she was angry and frustrated with the president. But it was too late.

A copy of the assassination comment circulated rapidly on social media, catching the Secret Service’s attention, as well as her legislative colleagues.

She received this strong rebuke from the Missouri Senate Democratic Caucus leader Sen. Gina Walsh:

Statement from Senate Democratic Caucus leader Sen. Gina Walsh: pic.twitter.com/ocIFWO8Vvx — Senate Democrats (@MoSenDems) August 17, 2017

Despite her regrets, Chappelle-Nadal asserted in an interview with the Associated Press that she has a free speech right to voice her views, The Post said. She reportedly has no intention of resigning.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Auntie Maxine Is Dragging Trump On Twitter Again, And It’s Great

Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Threats After Trump Impeachment Remarks

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Black Missouri Lawmaker Under Fire For ‘Trump Assassination’ Post was originally published on newsone.com