Black Missouri Lawmaker Under Fire For ‘Trump Assassination’ Post

Once a message is posted on social media it lives on forever. That’s unfortunate for a Missouri lawmaker who is coming under fire for an angry comment that will likely haunt her for the rest of her political career.
The Washington Post reports that amid calls for Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal to resign, the Secret Service is scrutinizing her social media post in which she expressed hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
After Trump apportioned equal blame for violence in Charlottesville, Chappelle-Nadal wrote in a post that she hated the president for the trauma he’s causing.
She received several responses to that message. To one of those responses, she replied, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” according to The Post.
Chappelle-Nadal deleted her controversial assassination comment, explaining that she was angry and frustrated with the president. But it was too late.
A copy of the assassination comment circulated rapidly on social media, catching the Secret Service’s attention, as well as her legislative colleagues.
She received this strong rebuke from the Missouri Senate Democratic Caucus leader Sen. Gina Walsh:
Despite her regrets, Chappelle-Nadal asserted in an interview with the Associated Press that she has a free speech right to voice her views, The Post said. She reportedly has no intention of resigning.
SOURCE: Washington Post
