More Than A Dozen Killed In Barcelona Terror Attack

Europe is once again the target of what authorities are calling a terrorist attack.
NBC News reports that suspected terrorists drove a rental van into a crowd of pedestrians in Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas plaza on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and injuring about 50 others. Officials say the death toll could rise.
Police arrested two suspects shortly after the attack, but neither of them was the driver. According to reports, the driver fled the chaotic scene on foot.
A third suspect who drove into police officers at a checkpoint died in a shootout with the police, but the authorities had no immediate evidence that he was involved in the Las Ramblas attack, the BBC reported.
Officials also said one person was killed on Wednesday night in an explosion at a house in the outskirts of Barcelona, in an incident they believe is connected to the terror attack.
Meanwhile, ISIS claimed that its “Islamic State soldiers” carried out the assault. However, the BBC said the group offered no evidence.
President Donald Trump condemned the attack in a tweet, vowing to “do whatever is necessary to help.”
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed condolences for the victims and “pledge unwavering resolve” in the battle against terrorism.
According to NBC News, Spain has arrested dozens of suspected terrorists and seized scores of weapons since 2004. As recently as June, authorities reported disrupting a suspected ISIS cell.
