The Wake Up: Heather Heyer Memoralized, HBO Defends ‘Confederate’ Post-Charlottesville

In a moving statement, Heather Heyer’s father says he forgives the man who killed his daughter, commending her for her courage. “My daughter was a strong woman that had passionate opinions about the equality of everyone — and she tried to stand up for that,” the Sharpes, Fla., resident told Florida Today. “With her, it wasn’t lip service. It was real.”

Susan Bro, Heyer’s mother, also spoke about her daughter, telling CNN, “It was important to her to speak up for people that she felt were not being heard, to speak up when injustices were happening, and she saw in the lives of many of her African-American friends particularly and her gay friends that equal rights were not being given.”

As previously reported, Heather was killed during Saturday’s Charlottesville attack.

WATCH: Heather Heyer's father says he forgives the man who killed his daughter. "She had more courage than I had." pic.twitter.com/S1aVQzfvW8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 15, 2017

Despite additional pushback in the wake of the Charlottesville attack, HBO is standing behind its controversial forthcoming show, Confederate. In a recent statement provided to The New York Times, which really doesn’t sound all that different from the one released amid initial backlash, the network said while it supports the right to express opinions, “the suggestion of irresponsibility on our part is simply undeserved.”

“HBO has a long history of championing intelligent storytelling and we will approach this project with the same level of thoughtfulness that has always defined our programming,” they said. “We recognize the sensitivity of this project and will treat it with the respect that it deserves. Our creative partners should be given time to develop the series rather than face prejudgment.”

#NoConfederate continues to stand its ground on Twitter:

#NoConfederate

HBO: "What if the South had won the Civil War?" Black people: pic.twitter.com/qCQq3tDAen — Awad of Siwa (@AwDaniel23) August 12, 2017

