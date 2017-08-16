Natalie Cole’s Son, Robert Yancy, Dies

Robert Yancy, the son of R&B singer Natalie Cole and grandson of iconic jazz singer Nat King Cole, was found dead on Monday at his home in San Fernando, California, People magazine reports.

RIP Robert Yancey.Prayers and condolences to the Cole/Yancey family. #EverlastingLove. https://t.co/hCcNRjxCD2 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 16, 2017

According to TMZ, which first broke the story, a friend who had not heard from Yancy for several days went to his apartment to check on him. Hours later, authorities notified Yancy’s family that the 39-year-old man died from an apparent heart attack.

Results of an autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, but the family said the investigators told them that drugs were apparently not involved with Yancy’s death, TMZ reported.

Yancy was the only child of Cole, who died of congestive heart failure in 2015 at 65. She had a long bout with drug addiction.

His father, Marvin Yancy, was a musician who played with the R&B group The Independents. He died of a heart attack at 34 in 1985.

Friends and family shared their grief and memories of Yancy on Twitter.

REST IN PEACE As YOU JOURNEY HOME WITH MOM & DAD! AND KNOW YOU'RE ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS SON!! LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU ALREADY!!! 😅😅😅💖💖💖🎹🎹🎹 — anita anderson (@SWEETTHINGDIVA) August 15, 2017

SOURCE: People, TMZ

