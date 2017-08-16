Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Hair Entrepreneur Maja Sly Talks How Doing Hair Led Her To Sell 44 Houses


0 reads
Leave a comment

Hair Entrepreneur, Maja Sly, founder of Pretty Hair, stopped by HB Studios to talk about her hair business, owning a hair business, and how she became a serial entrepreneur. Pretty Hair is a hair company that sells wholesale and also dropships to customers. In addition to this business she also is a real estate broker, coaches other entrepreneurs and more. Watch the clip to learn more.

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT!: This Jane Carter Solution Elongating Gel Is Just What 4C Hair Needs

FAB FINDS: Live On The Edge With These 13 Beauty Products To Keep Your Baby Hairs Sleek

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle

Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

11 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

Forget black and step into blue! Blue eyeliner has been showing up all over the red carpet and on your favorite celebs. This primary color is a beautiful way to highlight and open up brown eyes and add a pop of color to your face. Click through our gallery to get beauty inspiration from some of your favorite celebs and the products you need to nail the blue eyeliner trend.

 

 

Hair Entrepreneur Maja Sly Talks How Doing Hair Led Her To Sell 44 Houses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close