Two radio station on Guam ignited fear of a possible North Korean nuclear attack when they accidentally broadcast an emergency alert on Tuesday, CNN reports.

The Guam Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense issued a statement on Facebook to calm fears, saying that there was no known threat.

“Remember there is no change in threat level, we continue business as usual and know there are U.S. Department of Defense capabilities in place,” said George Charfauros, Guam Homeland Security Advisor.

Brief panic ensues on Guam after radio stations conduct an unscheduled test of the Emergency Alert Broadcast System https://t.co/NDK0xkFoo5 pic.twitter.com/Tw3l8jC3Ix — CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

The Guardian reported that the radio stations are a Christian network and a music channel. They alerted listeners, just after midnight, to an unspecified danger near the United States territory. These warnings, according to the newspaper, are rare.

It was an unauthorized test of the emergency alert system, the official statement said, promising to take steps to ensure that the “human error” does not happen again.

CNN said, given the backdrop of North Korea’s hawkish rhetoric, people naturally panicked. One person commented on Facebook that the emergency message “is freaking me out.”

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un reportedly reviewed a plan to launch a missile attack on Guam, as he awaits the United State’s response.

SOURCE: CNN, Guardian

Guam Radio Stations Trigger Panic With Accidental Nuclear Emergency Alert was originally published on newsone.com