Tiger Woods’ Toxicology Report Shows Drugs For Pain, Anxiety & Sleep… Oh, And Marijuana

When golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on Memorial Day on the suspicion of driving under the influence, he reportedly had a medley of drugs in his system. Florida’s Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office released Woods’ toxicology report on Monday, CNN reports.

“A urine test revealed hydrocodone and hydromorphone, two opioid pain medications; alprazolam, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders; zolpidem, a sedative prescribed for insomnia; and metabolites of alprazolam and of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana,” the report says.

Woods was arrested when he was found sleeping in his Mercedes-Benz while parked on the side of the road, CNN reports. Police records say that his speech was slurred when officers woke him up. The U.S. National Library of Medicine reveals that Woods’ combination of medicines could cause “dizziness, lightheadedness, extreme sleepiness, slowed or difficult breathing, or unresponsiveness.”

Woods released a statement Monday indicating that he’d been self-medicating for back pain and insomnia. He admitted that he’d made a mistake in taking the drug cocktail “without medical assistance.” Woods reported “significant progress” since his May arrest and said that he is now under medical care. Woods has undergone four back surgeries since 2014, and most recently recovered from a fusion surgery for his back. Woods reported that his surgeon was “very pleased” with how his back was healing.

A representative for Palm Beach County told CNN that Woods “entered a DUI First Offenders Program” last week. Woods says he has already completed a “private intensive program.” Woods is schedule to appear for arraignment on October 25th.

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

Tiger Woods Re-Enters Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Suspicion