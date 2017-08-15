HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kanye Releases “Yeezy Wave Runner 700” With Calabasas

Kanye West dropped a fashionable surprise for everyone this week by introducing a new line of gear with Calabasas.
Back in March, Yeezy previously released an exclusive collection with the Adidas company. Now another surprise collaboration has been made that features a collection of 90’s inspired sports gear.
Fleece shorts, flannels, sports bras, sweatpants and hoodies are just some of the items being featured in the hot new collection. The gear comes in colors that range from calm, earthy tones to bright and loud colors such as neon yellow and jet black.
Check out more of the new line here. Do you see yourself wearing Kanye’s new sports gear to your next workout? Tell is us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT!
DON’T MISS:
Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 3?
Kanye West Splits With Jay Z’s Tidal Over $3M
Kim And Kanye West Are Reportedly Hiring A Surrogate To Carry Baby Number 3
The Looks You Need To See From Yeezy Season 3
14 photos Launch gallery
The Looks You Need To See From Yeezy Season 3
1.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4.4 of 14
5. GettySource:Getty 5 of 14
6.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9.Source:Getty 9 of 14
10.Source:Getty 10 of 14
11.Source:Getty 11 of 14
12.Source:Getty 12 of 14
13.Source:Getty 13 of 14
14.Source:Getty 14 of 14
comments – add yours