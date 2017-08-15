GET THE LOOK: Kelly Rowland Goes Graphic In A Jaunty Jumpsuit

Kelly Rowland arrived to BeautyCon wearing a one shoulder, gaucho, graphic black and white jumpsuit.

The $498.00 jumpsuit is by Tracy Reese and available on her website. It’s a perfect transitional piece, working well in the warm weather months, then placing a light leather jacket when the weather cools down.

If you aren’t ready to drop $500 on a dress, you can get a similar style by Tracy Reese at a more affordable rate. The $168.00, Black Abstract Jumpsuit is a great option.

Kelly Rowland paired the look with a Chloé boots. She was styled by Ade Samuels.

