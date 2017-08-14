WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Jason Kessler, the White supremacist who organized the violent racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, ran like a coward from a news conference Sunday when confronted by angry protesters who drowned out his remarks.
He was also punched him and tackled into a bush, the New York Daily News reports.
The rally of racists erupted in deadly violence on Saturday when James Fields Jr. rammed a Dodge Challenger into a group of counterprotesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and injuring an estimated 19 people. Two state troopers policing the rallies also died in a helicopter crash.
Fields is scheduled to appear in court Monday on second-degree murder charges.
SOURCE: The New York Daily News
