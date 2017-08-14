The Wake Up: Trump Responds To Charlottesville, Kentucky Mayor Wants Confederate Statue Removed, Marshawn Lynch Sits Out Anthem

BIG LIES

On Sunday morning, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to address the weekend’s horrific happenings in Charlottesville. “There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she tweeted. “We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED.”

Meanwhile, many are rightfully condemning the president for how he’s handled the harrowing events. The White House later released a statement following up Trump’s comments— which were vague at best, sending condolences to the family of officers and slain Heather Heyer, but failing to directly address the terrifying display of white supremacy that took place over the weekend.

The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred,” the White House said on Sunday. “He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

But the statement provided by the White House may have come too late, as white supremacists are already reading Trump’s words as a stamp of approval.

“He didn’t attack us,” white supremacist blog the Daily Stormer wrote. “He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. He said that we need to study why people are so angry, and implied that there was hate … on both sides! So he implied the antifa are haters. There was virtually no counter-signaling of us at all. He said he loves us all.”

Hey, Ivanka. Have you talked to your dad?

BIG FACTS

In wake of the death of Heyer, who was killed in the Charlottesville car attack, Lexington mayor Jim Gray announced plans to remove confederate statues from the city. “Today’s events in Virginia remind us that we must bring our country together by condemning violence, white supremacists and Nazi hate groups,” Gray tweeted on Saturday. “I am taking action to relocate the Confederate statues. We have thoroughly examined this issue, and heard from many of our citizens.” He then called on the Lexington city council to support his petition for the removal this week. “Tuesday I will ask Council to support Lexington’s petition to the Ky Military Heritage Commission, a required next step,” he continued. “Details to come.”

BIG NEWS

Marshawn Lynch, who supported Colin Kaepernick when he kneeled for Black lives last year, has taken another stand against injustice by sitting during the national anthem at the Raiders’ preseason game on Saturday. “[Lynch[ said] ‘This is something I’ve done for 11 years—it’s not a form of anything other than me being myself,’” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said during a postgame news conference. “I said, ‘So you understand how I feel, I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem, but I’m gonna respect you as a man. You do your thing, OK, and we’ll do ours.‘” USA Today says reporters stated Lynch didn’t play during the game, and “his locker was cleared by the time media was granted access to the locker room.”

SOURCE: The Washington Post, USA Today

