Shonda Rhimes Lands Huge Netflix Deal

After fifteen years at ABC Studios, hit-making showrunner Shonda Rhimes is taking her talents to Netflix.

“Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way,” said Rhimes. “I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career. Starting today, we are thrilled to begin creating new Shondaland stories with Netflix. Everyone at Shondaland is honored to expand both our audience and our creative identity with Ted and the entire team at Netflix.”

Though the exact figures have not been revealed, the Hollywood Reporter reports that Rhimes and her Shondaland banner will be in a four-year deal with Netflix.

“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

Shondaland shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder will remain at ABC. These shows are also currently featured on Netflix. Rhimes is the first African-American woman to notch the rare 100-episode milestone three times in her career (for Grey’s, Private Practice and Scandal).

