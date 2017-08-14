MODELMONDAY: Karly Loyce Studies And Masters The Biology Of Fashion

Her stunning looks have been featured for campaigns with Céline, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen. Karly Loyce is guaranteed to light up any runway with a French twist. Not only is it her first language, it’s also part of her dynamic heritage.

Agencies:

New York – Women Management

Paris – Women Management Paris

London – The Squad

Claim to Fame: Karly was scouted while walking home from school one day in Chantilly France where she was a Biology student.

Instagram: @karlyloyce

Like many of her fashion colleagues, Karly is a strong advocate for diversity in the fashion world. She expressed her thoughts to Allure, “Fashion should look like a mirror of society. It’s interesting to see other types of models because we’re all different.”

Karly hopes to bring more diversity as she stands out in certain ways. Not only is her career on fire, she also in school studying Biology in France. The Biology major was one of the few models to rock the runway a few years ago by sporting an afro on the runway. Since that time, there has been a significant inclusion of black models who rock natural hair on the runway.

Check out more of what Karly is doing on her Instagram page. We’re excited for the Martinique beauty!

