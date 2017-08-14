Atlanta Housing Authority Announces New Board Chair and Expands Senior Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Services

The Atlanta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners elected Robert Rumley as its new chairman Wednesday following the resignation of Daniel Halpern, who served as board chair for nearly six years.

“I have big shoes to fill,” said Rumley after the board unanimously elected him chairman. “Daniel Halpern’s stellar leadership on this board and his commitment to expanding affordable housing have been invaluable to the city of Atlanta.”

Rumley, a finance executive at Morgan Stanley, brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership ability. Appointed to the AHA board in 2016, Rumley is a graduate of Morehouse College and received a master’s degree at Georgia State University. He serves as a member of the Board of Managers for the Andrew Young YMCA, former Trustee of The Galloway School, a regional board member of Operation Hope, a 2011 graduate of Leadership Buckhead, a 2012 Georgia Trend Magazine 40 under 40 Honoree and is an active community volunteer. He and his wife, MaKara, reside in Atlantawith their three children.

“The addition of Rob Rumley as board chair will help drive our mission of providing Atlantans with quality housing options that are affordable,” said Catherine Buell, president and CEO of AHA. “Rob’s leadership comes at an exciting time for AHA. His years of experience and industry knowledge will serve as a valuable resource to help us accomplish our goals.”

As the agency works to achieve its goals, it has recently expanded its Real Estate division with the addition of key leaders in real estate, finance, regulatory and federal affairs.

“A key factor in the effectiveness of the Atlanta Housing Authority is the strategic talent expansion of the Real Estate division,” said CEO Buell. “Strong leadership at the board level and new strategic talent in our Real Estate division will help the authority accomplish its Vision 2022 Plan to create opportunities for people to live, work and thrive in safe and healthy neighborhoods.”

