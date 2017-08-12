State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Amid Violent White Nationalist Rally

Virginia’s governor on Saturday declared a state of emergency after protesters and counterprotesters clashed ahead of a “Unite the Right” rally of White Nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, CNN reports.
One person died and at least seven people were hurt when a speeding car slammed into another car that was driving through scores of counterprotesters, the report says:
Fistfights and screaming matches erupted Saturday, barely 12 hours after a scuffle Friday night at the nearby University of Virginia between torch-bearing demonstrators and counterprotesters.
Saturday’s rally was the latest event drawing white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to this Democratic-voting town — a development precipitated by the city’s decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.
Donald Trump, who is on a so-called working vacation, tweeted that all Americans must condemn hate and violence, without mentioning the Charlottesville incident directly.
This a developing story…
SOURCE: CNN
SEE ALSO:
White Nationalists Cry Discrimination After Airbnb Deletes Accounts
Texas A&M President Responds To White Nationalist’s Appearance With Counter-Event: ‘This Is Not Who We Are’