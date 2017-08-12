State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Amid Violent White Nationalist Rally

State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Amid Violent White Nationalist Rally

One person died and at least seven people were hurt Saturday ahead of a "Unite the Right" rally of White Nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.


Lynette Holloway
Virginia’s governor on Saturday declared a state of emergency after protesters and counterprotesters clashed ahead of a “Unite the Right” rally of White Nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, CNN reports.

One person died and at  least seven people were hurt when a speeding car slammed into another car that was driving through scores of counterprotesters, the report says:

Fistfights and screaming matches erupted Saturday, barely 12 hours after a scuffle Friday night at the nearby University of Virginia between torch-bearing demonstrators and counterprotesters.

Saturday’s rally was the latest event drawing white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to this Democratic-voting town — a development precipitated by the city’s decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.

 

Donald Trump, who is on a so-called working vacation, tweeted that all Americans must condemn hate and violence, without mentioning the Charlottesville incident directly.

This a developing story…

