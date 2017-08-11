The Wake Up: Google Doodle Celebrates Hip Hop, Trump Calls Transgender Military Ban A ‘Great Favor,’ Marijuana Leads To ‘Three-Fold Blood Pressure Death’?

BIG NEWS

Awww yeah. Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 44th anniversary of hip hop’s birth by allowing you to step behind the turntables. If you head to Google.com right now, not only will you get a history lesson narrated by the legendary Fab 5 Freddy, but you’ll also learn how to mix samples from some the most well-known tracks in hip hop history—just like Kool Herc. We tried it. It’s fun.

“Today, we celebrate the 44th anniversary of that very moment with a first-of-its-kind Doodle featuring a custom logo graphic by famed graffiti artist Cey Adams, interactive turntables on which users can mix samples from legendary tracks, and a serving of Hip Hop history – with an emphasis on its founding pioneers,” Google writes on their site. “To dig deeper into the significance of this moment and culture from a personal perspective, we invited the project’s executive consultant and partner, YouTube’s Global Head of Music Lyor Cohen (and former head of Def Jam Records), to share his thoughts.”

Read more here, then jump into some breaks.

Google has killed it again today! This is going to be epic….🎶🎶#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/R1c2TZEYtk — Marc Barrow (@marcbarrow) August 11, 2017

BIG LIES

Trump believes he’s doing the military a “great favor” with his horrendous transgender military gender ban. “It’s been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I’m doing the military a great favor,” he said at a news conference at his Bedminster, N.J. golf club. He then claimed he has “great respect” for the LGBT community due to the “great support” he received during his 2016 campaign. “I got a lot of votes.” Regarding the “ban,” he claims the military is “working on it now” and he believes he’s “doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it.” You know what would be an even greater favor? If he just left the White House all together. Ain’t he supposed to be on vacation?

Pres. Trump on transgender ban in military: "I think I'm doing the military a great favor." https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/xG4YCh8FJ3 — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2017

BIG FACTS

Marijuana use causes “three-fold blood pressure death risk”? Yikes. That’s what a recent study is saying, and the risk reportedly increases with each year of use. The study’s findings were derived from nearly 1,200 people ages 20 and up “who had been involved in a large and ongoing National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey,” according to Reuters. “Support for liberal marijuana use is partly due to claims that it is beneficial and possibly not harmful to health,” said Barbara Yankey, co-leader of the research done at the school of public health at Georgia State University in the United States. “It is important to establish whether any health benefits outweigh the potential health, social and economic risks. If marijuana use is implicated in cardiovascular diseases and deaths, then it rests on the health community and policy makers to protect the public.”

Marijuana use holds three-fold blood pressure death risk: study https://t.co/sVNQof8XSX pic.twitter.com/u2OdRvXlSI — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) August 10, 2017

SOURCE: Google, The New York Times, Reuters

