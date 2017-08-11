Betty Shelby Sworn In, Wait For it, As Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy

Betty Shelby, the former Tulsa police officer who shot and killed unarmed Terence Crutcher, was recently sworn in as a reserve deputy with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma’s News 9 reports.
As a reserve deputy, Shelby is currently volunteering, but Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told reporters that she would have the opportunity to apply for a paid full-time position.
Shelby joins the Rogers County police department just weeks after resigning from the Tulsa Police Department. News 9 reports that Shelby returned to her old position after being acquitted for the manslaughter of Crutcher. In her resignation letter, she said that sitting behind a desk made her feel isolated from fellow officers and community members.
Grassroots organization “We the People Oklahoma” believes that Shelby’s isolation is “what is best” for the Tulsa community. In a Facebook post, the group said that Shelby was unfit for duty, and quoted the jury’s letter to the court: “Many on the Jury could never get comfortable with the concept of Betty Shelby being blameless for Mr. Crutcher’s death…We question her judgment as a law enforcement officer.”
Sheriff Walton disagrees with the jury, “We the People Oklahoma,” and the scores of community members who are bothered by his choice to hire Shelby. He says Shelby is a “girl” who has been “tried and tested.” News 9 reports that he called his decision a “no-brainer.” Shelby will begin immediately.
SOURCE: News 9
SEE ALSO:
‘Race Not A Factor:’ Oklahoma Cop Betty Shelby Blames Terence Crutcher For His Death
Tulsa Cop Betty Shelby Enters Not Guilty Plea
Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby Arrested & Released On $50,000 Bail
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Betty Shelby Sworn In, Wait For it, As Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy was originally published on newsone.com