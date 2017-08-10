The Wake Up: LeVar Burton Sued Over ‘Reading Rainbow,’ Trump’s Childhood Home’s On Airbnb, No Justice For Terrence Sterling

BIG NEWS
WNED—Bufffalo, NY public broadcaster and owner of Reading Rainbow—is coming for LeVar Burton with a lawsuit claiming “theft and extortion.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s being sued for “hi-jacking” the PBS show and “undermining” the series.
And apparently WNED and Burton’s RRKidz have been battling in court for over a year regarding a 2011 licensing deal. “According to court papers, RRKidz obtained a license from WNED to use intellectual property related to Reading Rainbow, which ran on PBS between 1983 and 2006 and was hosted by Burton,” says THR. “WNED’s interpretation of the agreement is that the 2011 deal represented a ‘divide and conquer’ approach to the renaissance of Reading Rainbow whereby RRKidz would be allowed to take over digital distribution of the series while the broadcaster would focus on making new episodes. Profits were to be split.”
If you recall, Burton launched a Kickstarter in 2014 to revive the show, but WNED wasn’t happy about it. Burton isn’t even allowed to use the catchphrase that HE made famous. Since their initial disagreement, WNED’s filed a second lawsuit, and butterflies clearly aren’t in the sky.
BIG LIES
For just $725 a night, you can live like Donald Trump! Not that you’d want to, but… You know. Bloomberg reports that Trump’s Queens childhood home is currently listed on Airbnb. The amenities? Five bedrooms that can sleep up to 20 people (#IssaParty! Or not… Since the listing says parties aren’t allowed), and a giant cardboard cutout of the president that stands in the living room. It’s “a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night,” according to the listing. And it’s the real deal! Bloomberg says Newsday has confirmed the listing is 100% legit, so don’t all rush to book at once!
BIG FACTS
Brian Trainer, the D.C. officer responsible for shooting and killing Black motorcyclist Terrence Sterling will—surprise!—not face criminal charges. Federal prosecutors claim they “did not find enough evidence to pursue a case,” according to an announcement made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia on Wednesday.
“After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully used unreasonable force and/or was not acting in self-defense when he discharged his service weapon at Mr. Sterling,” Channing D. Phillips., U.S. Attorney for the District, said in the statement.
According to a report cited by The Washington Post, no D.C. officer has ever been criminally charged for a fatal on-duty shooting. Let that sink in.
SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Bloomberg, The Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Reading Rainbow’s Levar Burton Ties Romney’s Big Bird Remarks To His 47 Percent Philosophy
LeVar Burton: Django Is A Fantasy. It’s Not History
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 50
2. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson2 of 50
3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison3 of 50
4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar4 of 50
5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah5 of 50
6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama6 of 50
7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead7 of 50
8. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers8 of 50
9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe9 of 50
10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston10 of 50
11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan11 of 50
12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley12 of 50
13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison13 of 50
14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant14 of 50
15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison15 of 50
16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker16 of 50
17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka17 of 50
18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham18 of 50
19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino19 of 50
20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers20 of 50
21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks21 of 50
22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson22 of 50
23. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall23 of 50
24. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz24 of 50
25. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins25 of 50
26. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin26 of 50
27. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas27 of 50
28. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree28 of 50
29. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene29 of 50
30. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry30 of 50
31. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn31 of 50
32. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou32 of 50
33. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis33 of 50
34. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris34 of 50
35. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane35 of 50
36. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler36 of 50
37. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou37 of 50
38. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown38 of 50
39. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen39 of 50
40. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin40 of 50
41. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder41 of 50
42. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett42 of 50
43. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell43 of 50
44. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki44 of 50
45. “Roots” by Alex Haley45 of 50
46. “Sula” by Toni Morrison46 of 50
47. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho47 of 50
48. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake48 of 50
49. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup49 of 50
50. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell50 of 50
The Wake Up: LeVar Burton Sued Over ‘Reading Rainbow,’ Trump’s Childhood Home’s On Airbnb, No Justice For Terrence Sterling was originally published on newsone.com