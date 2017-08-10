HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Suits Up For Cassius’ Sex And Sports Issue

Draya Michele is here to stay…and win. The beauty suited up for Cassius‘ sex and sports issue and sported a serious high-fashion, athleisure look styled by Marielle Bobo.

She wore the infamous $4,590.00 orange Vetements and Manolo Blahnik thigh high boot, pairing it with a blue Mint Swim t-shirt with an Under Armour t-shirt effortless thrown over it. Her hair is worn in a top knot and her makeup was illuminating!

