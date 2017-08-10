Breaking: J.B. Pritzker Taps State Rep. Julianna Stratton As Running Mate

he tides have taken an interesting change in the Illinois Gubernatorial race. Democratic candidate and billionaire, J.B. Pritzker will make the announcement today of his running mate. State Representative Juliana Stratton (5th District) will join Pritzker as second in command.

Stratton ran against long-time incumbent Illinois State Representative, Ken Dunkin. A race that became one of the most expensive campaigns with each candidate garnishing support from various unions and political super pacs. She won in a landslide victory with the first-time endorsement of a sitting US President, Barack Obama in a contest that set the stakes high and the message clear–beat Gov. Bruce Rauner.

She served as administrative law judge at City of Chicago Office of Administrative Hearings, deputy hearing commissioner at the City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection, executive director at the Cook County Justice Advisory Council, and executive director at the Cook County Justice for Children. As an attorney and resident of Bronzeville, Stratton is a favorite among her constituents making herself accessible at community meetings and rolling her sleeves up as a freshman state legislator in this latest budget crisis.



It is no wonder why the Pritzker camp would consider Stratton as a viable running mate for the governor’s race. She is highly supported by two of the biggest labor unions in the state, SEIU and CTU (Chicago Teachers Union). But most importantly, it sets a historical tone of her becoming the first African-American woman as a running mate in a Illinois gubernatorial race. It also helps adds creditability to J.B. Pritzker’s presence in the African-American community and connects him to the real interests that concern voters.

Stratton may be the bump that is much-needed in helping to establish more familiarity for Pritzker.

There will be an official announcement today at 10:30am Sherwood Park located 5701 South Shields Avenue Chicago, IL 60621.

