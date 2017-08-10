Ava Duvernay To Adapt Octavia Butler Novel For TV

Director Ava DuVernay is set to adapt the Afro-futuristic novel Dawn by Octavia Butler, according to Deadline.
Dawn follows an African-American woman Lilith Iyapo. Iyapo works with an alien race called the Oankali to help revive the human race after an apocalyptic nuclear war. The novel is a first in Butler’s Xenogenesis trilogy. Butler, a seminal science fiction author, has won many awards and in 2010 was inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame.
The series will be executive produced by DuVernay and Charles D. King, who produced Fences. On the team will also be Victoria Mahoney, a filmmaker and television writer who has worked on shows like Claws, Power, American Crime, Misfits, and DuVernay’s Queen Sugar.
DuVernay has much experience with novel adaptations. Queen Sugar is an adaptation from a novel of the same name. She’s also currently working on the A Wrinkle in Time film.
See DuVernay’s tweet about the news below:
Honored to partner with my friend @VictoriaMahoney + good brother @IAmCharlesDKing to bring legend Octavia Butler’s stellar work to screen! pic.twitter.com/2nXeefjxBE
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 9, 2017
Joshua Adams is a journalist and adjunct instructor from Chicago – @JournoJoshua
SOURCE: Deadline
