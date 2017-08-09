Wanda Sykes, Doc McStuffins, Disney, LGBTQ

WATCH: 'Doc McStuffins' Features Same-Sex Couple In New Episode

WATCH: ‘Doc McStuffins’ Features Same-Sex Couple In New Episode

The popular Disney cartoon series featured a same-sex couple in latest episode.


The popular Disney cartoon series Doc McStuffins featured a same sex couple in its latest episode, according to PinkNews.

The episode,  “Emergency Plan,” featured two female parents (voiced by Wanda Sykes and Portia de Rossi) trying to reunite their family after an earthquake. The purpose was to teach kids about what to do and where to go in the event of an emergency.

Sykes opened up about being a mother in a same-sex relationship and how it felt to play one on the show.

We’re two moms, and we have a boy and a girl, and it’s going to be very exciting for them to see our family represented,” she said. “We’re a family, and families stick together.

Though the episode was not specifically about the gay couple, concerned conservative parents and groups petitioned to Disney, threatening to boycott the channel for “pushing an agenda” instead of remaining “family-friendly.”

But the show’s creator defended the episode, saying that he always envisioned the show to be “about what it means to accept everyone as part of our communities.” Sykes was happy she could take part in the type of diverse representation Doc McStuffins is lauded for.

The diversity of the show, having an African-American little girl be the star of the show and also being a doctor, sends a great message,” the creator said. “It is just such a positive role model.”

SOURCE: PinkNews

Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the deadliest year on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been seven murders and we're only in the third month. Considering trans women's risk of sexual violence, trans people's economic vulnerability, and trans women's often hostile interactions with police, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.

