The Wake Up: New Gambino On The Way, Trump Threatens North Korea, Spike Lee Supports Kaepernick

BIG NEWS

Donald Glover fans rejoice. Not only has he been working on new music (he previously alluded to the end of Childish Gambino following the release of Awaken, My Love!), but he also says the second season of Atlanta is just about ready. “You still have a lot more time of calling me [Childish Gambino] if you want,” he told BBC Radio 1’s DJ Clara Amfo on Tuesday. But to be clear: he’s likely referring to that “last Gambino album” he mentioned at Governors Ball in June.

BIG LIES

Did you know y’all’s president receives a daily “positive news” folder? Like… A folder filled with “positive news” reports about himself? Because he reportedly does, and he has one delivered twice a day. “If we had prepared such a digest for Obama, he would have roared with laughter,” David Axelrod, senior adviser to Barack Obama during his first two years in the White House, told VICE. “His was a reality-based presidency.” The first folder is compiled around 9:30 a.m., and the other comes together around 4:30 p.m. Good grief.

In other news, Donald Trump says that if North Korea doesn’t stop making threats, “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Is he trying to get us all killed?

Trump is sent a folder full of positive news about himself, known as “the propaganda document,” twice a day: https://t.co/hJ767Tsc0G pic.twitter.com/DxIMwxjYeb — VICE (@VICE) August 8, 2017

President Trump: If North Korea makes any more threats to the U.S., "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" pic.twitter.com/8dQed79L1W — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2017

BIG FACTS

As Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, Spike Lee is showing his support. The film director and activist shared information for a rally taking place at the NFL headquarters in New York City on August 23. “I Did Not Organize And Set Up This Protest,” he later clarified, “However I Still Support My Brother And His Stance On The Injustices In The USA.”

Many are speculating Kaepernick is being blacklisted for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality. “My original position was I thought that the situation last year with him taking a knee didn’t have anything to do with it,” Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin reportedly told ESPN on Sunday. “After viewing what’s going on, I’ve got to take that back. I definitely think that the league, the owners are trying to send a message of, ‘Stay in between the lines.’ It’s frustrating because you want to have guys who are willing to speak out about things that they believe in, whether you agree with it or not. But I think that’s definitely playing a role now more so than I thought it was going to.”

I Did Not Organize And Set Up This Protest. However I Still Support My Brother And His Stance On The Injustices In The USA — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) August 8, 2017

