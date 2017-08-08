The Wake Up: Rihanna Breaks The Internet (Again), Climate Change Report Leaks

BIG NEWS

It’s that wonderful time of year again where Robyn Rihanna Fenty breaks the internet with photos from Crop Over Festival (aka Carnival). But this year, in a turquoise wig and jeweled ensemble that’d make any peacock jealous (and we really do mean that in the best way), she may have outdone herself. We firmly believe that seeing is believing, so rather than talk too much, we’ve embedded some photos and video footage below. You may want to sit down for this.

https://twitter.com/emiilymichellee/status/894625274616315904

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

I don't think slay is appropriate. It ain't enough. Need a new word for this all-out forest fire of heat + flames.https://t.co/H8aCGphi16 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 7, 2017

BIG LIES

The New York Times has obtained a draft of a climate change report which is currently awaiting the Trump administration’s approval. According to NYT, the report—which “concludes that Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now”—was completed by scientists from 13 federal agencies, and has not yet been released to the public. “It directly contradicts claims by President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human contribution to climate change is uncertain, and that the ability to predict the effects is limited,” NYT reports. Because of this, some scientists reportedly fear the report will be suppressed by the president. Katharine Hayhoe, a Texas Tech University political science professor, told NYT the report is one of “the most comprehensive climate science reports” to be published. Read more here.

The NYT reviewed an alarming draft report on climate change by federal scientists, who fear Trump will suppress it https://t.co/7YsEUL1NYd — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 8, 2017

SOURCE: The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Rihanna Is Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

BEST IN SHOW: Rihanna Channels Marie Antoinette For Fenty x Puma 25 photos Launch gallery BEST IN SHOW: Rihanna Channels Marie Antoinette For Fenty x Puma 1. YOU ARE INVITED TO FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 1 of 25 2. DETAIL SHOTS Source:Instagram 2 of 25 3. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 3 of 25 4. FRESH OFF THE RUNWAY Source:Instagram 4 of 25 5. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 5 of 25 6. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 6 of 25 7. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 7 of 25 8. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 8 of 25 9. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 9 of 25 10. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 10 of 25 11. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 11 of 25 12. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 12 of 25 13. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 13 of 25 14. FENTY x PUMA Source:Instagram 14 of 25 15. FENTY x PUMA 15 of 25 16. FENTY x PUMA 16 of 25 17. FENTY x PUMA 17 of 25 18. FENTY x PUMA 18 of 25 19. FENTY x PUMA 19 of 25 20. FENTY x PUMA 20 of 25 21. FENTY x PUMA 21 of 25 22. FENTY x PUMA 22 of 25 23. FENTY x PUMA 23 of 25 24. FENTY x PUMA 24 of 25 25. FENTY x PUMA 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Rihanna Channels Marie Antoinette For Fenty x Puma BEST IN SHOW: Rihanna Channels Marie Antoinette For Fenty x Puma As a style icon herself, Rihanna showed her second collection of Fenty x Puma at Paris Fashion Week. In true social media style, she livestreamed the show with none other than Tidal. The show took place at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, where rooms were transformed into runways for a fashion progressive appeal. Go behind the scenes, check out the best looks from the runway, and more! You don’t want to miss this Parisian high-fashion, athleisure fabulousness that only Rihanna could create.

The Wake Up: Rihanna Breaks The Internet (Again), Climate Change Report Leaks was originally published on newsone.com