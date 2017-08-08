Family of Deceased 8-Year-Old Bullying Victim Sues School District

The family of Gabriel Taye, an eight-year-old boy who committed suicide after being bullied at school, is suing Cincinnati Public Schools. Taye was a student at Carson Elementary, and his family claims that the school withheld information that could have saved his life. On January 24, 2017 Taye was assaulted in his school’s bathroom and knocked unconscious, according to NBC News. Two days later, he hung himself, the report says.
According to the lawsuit, Carson concealed details from the assault that were later revealed when surveillance video was released. The suit alleges that the school’s decision “prevented his mother from seeking appropriate treatment.” Without knowing that he had been assaulted, Taye’s mother continued to send him to school.
Carson Elementary has only documented a “handful” of bullying incidents, but the suit alleges that ““aggression, violence, bullying, intimidation and harassment” are endemic. The district released a report on bullying, but failed to mention the incident at Carson or its effect on Taye and his family. Carson’s behavior logs show incidents of physical and emotional violence, including an incident in which a third grade student told a girl that he wished he could rape her by gunpoint after throwing a chair at her.
Carson Elementary never notified Taye’s family of the bathroom assault. They only found out after their lawyers read the description of surveillance footage in the police report. The district released a statement in May saying that they were unaware an assault had taken place.
SOURCE: NBC NEWS
SEE ALSO:
Ohio Mother Says 8-Year-Old Son Was Bullied Before Committing Suicide
Playground Bullies Assault Black Child, Tell Him To ‘Go Back To The Cotton Farm’
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Family of Deceased 8-Year-Old Bullying Victim Sues School District was originally published on newsone.com