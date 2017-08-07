MODELMONDAY: Janaye Furman Brings Drama To The Runway

In Janaye’s world of art, the biggest lesson learned is stepping out of the box as much as possible. Coming from a life of homework and guitar lessons to the latest Louis Vuitton fashions paints a colorful picture for Janaye: a picture that’s says not to limit yourself.

Agencies: Elite New York City – New York

Premier Model Management – London

VISION Los Angeles – Los Angeles

3mmodels – London

Claim to Fame: Janaye was spotted by a scout while watching her friends perform during a drama assignment in college. She’s been fashion bound ever since.

Instagram: @iam_janaye

Janaye has a love for the arts, with her background in music and acting. Being a part of the fashion world only adds to her love for expression. She recently told Vogue, “It was incredible for me just to watch [Proenza Schouler designers] Jack and Lazaro to come out at the end of the show as I left the runway and know that I was a part of their art.”

She’s also blazed the runway for Louis Vuitton and had her first overseas assignment in Japan. Since the beginning of 2017, Janaye has been pulled for major campaigns and connected with people who are ready to show her even more about the world of runways. With her modeling career skyrocketing, she always makes room for her first love, which is acting. But how does she put it all in perspective? She says, “I believe that it’s important to treasure what you can bring to the world, because no one else will care as much [as you do]. My art is what I have control over, and it doesn’t have to fit into someone else’s mold. It’s whatever I imagine.”

