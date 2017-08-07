Halle Berry Honors #ForeverFLOTUS Michelle Obama With The Perfect T-Shirt

Michelle Obama may no longer be living in the White House, but she will always be our First Lady and hero. Clearly, this a sentiment that Halle Berry also shares.

The Kidnap actress was recently spotted in New York City rocking a long T-shirt with a vintage pic of Obama with the words “Michelle My Belle” plastered across the front. On Instagram she shared a pic of herself with the following caption: “In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was… Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight.”

Clearly her fans went crazy over the shirt and needed to know where she got it from. And soon—for a pretty penny— it can be yours too.

According to the Huff Post, Stefano D’Ambrosio, CEO and creative director of The Spiders From Arts, told the online publication that the shirt retails for $190 and will soon be available online and in select international multibrand stores.

We can’t wait to get our hands on that!

SOURCE: The Huffington Post

