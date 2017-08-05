Autopsy Photos Raises Doubt About State’s Report On Black Inmate Who ‘Boiled’ To Death

Newly surfaced images of Darren Rainey—a Black schizophrenic inmate who died at Florida’s Dade Correctional Institution in 2012—is raising questions about the cause of his death, reports the Huffington Post.

Autopsy photos of inmate allegedly "boiled" to death raise questions about state's report https://t.co/vjlNC1Z5SZ pic.twitter.com/QrsqTh7vj0 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 5, 2017

Initially, a report released by Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said he died from heart disease and schizophrenia and that the medical examiner, Dr. Emma Lew, didn’t discover and burns on his body, the outlet writes. The security guards responsible for putting him in the shower were cleared of any charges in relation to his death.

According to the Huffington Post, there were missing pieces in the prosecutor’s report and several details provided by police officials and the emergency staff surrounding Rainey’s death were not featured.

The outlet reports that new gruesome autopsy photos, that were taken of Rainey hours after he passed away, show that he had several burn wounds on all over his body. “The photos show hot water burns, scald burns, and not decomposition,” forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told the Huffington Post after careful review of the images. “One doesn’t decompose like that in 24 hours under any circumstances.”

He also says the fact that a thermometer in one of the photos taken nearly a half day after his death showing a body temperature of 94 degrees specifies that the temperature was higher during the time that he died which he says is “consistent with his being in that hot water for a while.” According to the outlet, Dr. Baden says that Schizophrenia cannot cause a sudden death and that the heart problems that Rainey experienced were “minimal.”

The medical examiner didn’t contest Dr. Baden’s points.

Rainey’s death has spurred a lot of conflicting reports. Prison guards say that he was put in the shower to clean off after feces was discovered in his cell and that they weren’t intentionally trying to harm him, the outlet writes. However, several inmates claim that the shower—which was in a stall where they didn’t have control over the water temperature—was strictly used for punishment.

The prosecutor’s office says that there isn’t any evidence that the shower was “dangerous nor unsafe” writes the outlet.

Rainey died June 23, 2012. His death was ruled accidental.

