Survivors Gala (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos August 2)

Karen Faison was inspired to host a survivors event by a friend who was diagnosed with cancer and had given up.

She was inspired to the point that she hosted a Breast Cancer Survivors Gala on June 10 at the Teamsters Local 249 on Butler Street.

Faison coordinated this event without major sponsors and used her own funds to host her first Breast Cancer Survivors Gala.



With the help of supportive volunteers, volunteer coordinator Barbara Mosely and loving sons John Brice and Francis Behanna Jr. Faison celebrated life and honored those who have kicked cancer in the backside.

“Some have put up a great fight against it and we are honoring them,” she said. The friend who inspired the gala did not attend but the evening went on just the same with door prizes, surprises and a great meal.



Roger Humphries provided the music and the RH Factor and DJ Sly Jock was on hand as well.

The survivors included: Shirlee Lucas, Sharon Myers, Gloria Kirkland and yours truly, Debbie Norrell.

