Michelle Obama Shares A Sweet Photo And Wishes Barack Obama A Happy Birthday


Hello Beautiful Staff
Today is Barack Obama‘s 56th Birthday. The Former President of The United States Of America received a birthday wish from his beloved wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Her message said, “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!” She chose a photo of her, Barack, and the girls with a birthday cake that they all blew out.

So cute.

America’s favorite family.

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!

Barack H. Obama was the 44th President of the United States and the first African American President in American History. On Aug. 4th we celebrate his birthday and his lasting legacy. In celebration, here is his life in pictures.

