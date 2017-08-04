Michelle Obama Shares A Sweet Photo And Wishes Barack Obama A Happy Birthday

Today is Barack Obama‘s 56th Birthday. The Former President of The United States Of America received a birthday wish from his beloved wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Her message said, “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!” She chose a photo of her, Barack, and the girls with a birthday cake that they all blew out.
So cute.
America’s favorite family.
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
1. Barack Obama holds election night gathering in Chicago's Grant Park, Nov. 4, 2008.Source:Getty 1 of 8
2. Barack & Michelle Obama's first dance, Jan. 20, 2009.Source:Getty 2 of 8
3. Obama's official portrait for his second term as President of the United States of America.3 of 8
4. Obama Family PortraitSource:Getty 4 of 8
5. Barack Obama & Joe Biden. Well miss their bromance.Source:Getty 5 of 8
6. Obama's farewell speech, Jan. 10, 2017.Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. Barack and Michelle walked off into the sunset after 8 years in the White House.7 of 8
8. We miss you President Obama, but it seems you’re happy to be back to private life.8 of 8
