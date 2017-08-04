HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Tyra On Top In This Sexy Nude Ensemble?

Tyra Banks arrived at the NBC summer Television Critics Association tour looking like a dream! The former model and current beauty mogul wore a blush dress my Middle Eastern designer, Zeena Zaki. The dress is a tea length, fitted gown with a lace overlay bodice and sheer top with a keyhole opening. So chic!

I’m loving how elegant she looks! Her makeup has her glowing and is a dewy and her she is bronzed to the gawds. She wore her hair slightly pulled back with a golden smokey eye to accent her look.

Beauties, what do you think of her look? Take our poll below and let us know if it is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

DON’T MISS:

Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit

Tyra Or Naomi? Andre Leon Talley Weighs In On His Favorite Supermodel

Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On ‘America’s Got Talent’