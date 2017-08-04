Entertainment
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Tyra On Top In This Sexy Nude Ensemble?


Hello Beautiful Staff
2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Tyra Banks arrived at the NBC summer Television Critics Association tour looking like a dream! The former model and current beauty mogul wore a blush dress my Middle Eastern designer, Zeena Zaki. The dress is a tea length, fitted gown with a lace overlay bodice and sheer top with a keyhole opening. So chic!

2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

I’m loving how elegant she looks! Her makeup has her glowing and is a dewy and her she is bronzed to the gawds. She wore her hair slightly pulled back with a golden smokey eye to accent her look.

2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Beauties, what do you think of her look? Take our poll below and let us know if it is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

