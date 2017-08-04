Game On: WNBA Players To Be Featured In ‘NBA Live 18’ Video Game

As a company that prides itself on taking video games to the next level by making them as authentic as possible, EA Sports does it again by announcing that “NBA Live 18” will feature full rosters of teams and players from the WNBA.

While there have been some integrations of the women’s league into video games in the past, we’ve never seen complete rosters and teams for WNBA clubs featured for players to use. “NBA Live ’18” is slated for a September 1 release date on both Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

In a press release by NBA Live Executive Producer Sean O’Brien, he states, “We are extremely proud to partner with the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) on this groundbreaking occasion. The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we’ve been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way. This is only a taste of what we have in store, and look forward to working with the league on more great integrations of the franchise in the future.”

This also isn’t the first time EA Sports has attempted to bring women’s sports into their games. Two years ago, women’s national teams were placed in their soccer franchise “FIFA 16.”

“We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA as NBA LIVE 18 becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA’s full roster of teams and players,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders. “With EA’s expertise and ingenuity, the game will provide a terrific platform to showcase the players and the league, enabling fans to experience the WNBA in a new, exciting way.”

SOURCE: EA Sports

