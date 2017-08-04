Game On: WNBA Players To Be Featured In ‘NBA Live 18’ Video Game

As a company that prides itself on taking video games to the next level by making them as authentic as possible, EA Sports does it again by announcing that “NBA Live 18” will feature full rosters of teams and players from the WNBA.
While there have been some integrations of the women’s league into video games in the past, we’ve never seen complete rosters and teams for WNBA clubs featured for players to use. “NBA Live ’18” is slated for a September 1 release date on both Playstation 4 and Xbox One.
In a press release by NBA Live Executive Producer Sean O’Brien, he states, “We are extremely proud to partner with the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) on this groundbreaking occasion. The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we’ve been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way. This is only a taste of what we have in store, and look forward to working with the league on more great integrations of the franchise in the future.”
This also isn’t the first time EA Sports has attempted to bring women’s sports into their games. Two years ago, women’s national teams were placed in their soccer franchise “FIFA 16.”
“We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA as NBA LIVE 18 becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA’s full roster of teams and players,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders. “With EA’s expertise and ingenuity, the game will provide a terrific platform to showcase the players and the league, enabling fans to experience the WNBA in a new, exciting way.”
SOURCE: EA Sports
SEE ALSO:
WNBA Star Drives The Hole And Shoots For A Cure To AIDS
WATCH: NBA Stars Open The ESPY Awards With A Powerful Message About Gun Violence
It Was Written: NBA All-Stars Before The Glory (PHOTOS)
It Was Written: NBA All-Stars Before The Glory (PHOTOS)
1. Mid major splash: Steph Curry, 2008.Source:Getty 1 of 37
2. Chris Paul vs. Maryland Terrapins, 2004.Source:Getty 2 of 37
3. Pau Gasol training for the Athens Olympic Games in San Fernando, South Spain, 2004.Source:Getty 3 of 37
4. Pau Gasol congratulated by NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected as the number three pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 NBA Draft.Source:Getty 4 of 37
5. Kyle Lowry during a game against Rutgers University Scarlet Knights, 2005.Source:Getty 5 of 37
6. John Wall celebrates during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena, 2010.Source:Getty 6 of 37
7. Safe to say the Celtics regret passing on this one: Kobe Bryant Pre-Draft workout, 1996.Source:Getty 7 of 37
8. Kobe following The Big Aristotle, before the break-up, 1996.Source:Getty 8 of 37
9. DeMarcus Cousins in a pleasant conversation with Kentucky Coach John Calipari, 2009.Source:Getty 9 of 37
10. DeMarcus Cousins objects to a call during the 2009 Jordan Brand All-American Classic.Source:Getty 10 of 37
11. Jeff Teague yams against the Duke Blue Devils, 2008.Source:Getty 11 of 37
12. Skinny savage: Kevin Durant during his Montrose Christian High School days, 2005.Source:Getty 12 of 37
13. Cold-blooded KD demoralizes the Kansas Jayhawks and fans, 2007.Source:Getty 13 of 37
14. He’s been wet for a minute: Klay Thompson quiets the crowd at Kansas State, 2005.Source:Getty 14 of 37
15. James Harden makes Arizona State relevant again, 2009.Source:Getty 15 of 37
16. James Harden makes it hard to watch for Miami Heat fans, 2011. Four years later, 2015 MVP front runner.Source:Getty 16 of 37
17. The goatee is everything: Marc Gasol during the World Basketball Championships in Japan, 2006.Source:Getty 17 of 37
18. This shot probably went in? Russell Westbrook vs. USC Trojans, 2007.Source:Getty 18 of 37
19. Russell Westbrook demoralizing Yale, 2007.Source:Getty 19 of 37
20. Future All-Stars Al Horford & Joakim Noah during another title run, 2005.Source:Getty 20 of 37
21. LaMarcus Aldridge celebrates en route to defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, 2006.Source:Getty 21 of 37
22. Greatest Power Forward in NBA history, 1995.Source:Getty 22 of 37
23. Chris Bosh with Georgia Tech, 2003.Source:Getty 23 of 37
24. The Chosen One, LeBron James.Source:Getty 24 of 37
25. Carmelo Anthony during the 2002 McDonald’s boys High School All America Game at Madison Square Garden.Source:Getty 25 of 37
26. Greatness manifested: Melo celebrates his team’s win over the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA Tournament in 2003.Source:Getty 26 of 37
27. Young Dirk Nowitzki during a German League game in Wurzburg, Germany, 1998.Source:Getty 27 of 37
28. Goofy Dirk at his parents’ house in Wurzburg, Germany, 1996.Source:Getty 28 of 37
29. One German legend to another, Detlef Schrempf vs. Dirk, 1999.Source:Getty 29 of 37
30. San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich being restrained by this year’s Eastern Conference All-Star team coach Mike Budenholzer after Pop received a technical foul, 2000.Source:Getty 30 of 37
31. Western Conference All-Star team Coach Steve Kerr during his championship run with the Bulls, 1998.Source:Getty 31 of 37
32. Dwyane Wade against University of Missouri during the NCAA Tournament, 2003.Source:Getty 32 of 37
33. Flash drives past Kansas Jayhawks player during the semifinal of the NCAA Tournament, 2003.Source:Getty 33 of 37
34. Kyrie Irving during the 2010 Jordan Brand classic.Source:Getty 34 of 37
35. A sign of things to come, Kyrie Irving, 2010.Source:Getty 35 of 37
36. Anthony Davis in the 2011 Jordan Brand All-American Classic.Source:Getty 36 of 37
37. Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari motivating The Unibrow.Source:Getty 37 of 37