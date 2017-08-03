HIV-Positive Track Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Male Students

Photo by

Community
Home > Community

HIV-Positive Track Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Male Students

Carlos DeAngelo Bell faces more than 1,500 years in prison if convicted.


Nigel Roberts
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Maryland prosecutor announced a 119-count indictment on Monday against an HIV-positive former track coach accused of sexually assaulting male students, AOL.com reports.

Carlos DeAngelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland allegedly abused 24 boys. The allegations against the former instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School include 12 counts of child sex abuse, 44 counts of filming child pornography and three counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV to another person. If convicted, a judge could sentence Bell to more than 1,500 years in prison.

According to Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony Covington, the abuses happened from May 2015 to June 2017. Investigators believe there could be more unreported victims of the man prosecutors described as a “predator” during the grand jury investigation.

“These charges are horrific and I share in the disgust and outrage that our community is feeling,” Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill wrote in a letter to parents, according to the Associated Press.

The police arrested Bell after a six-month investigation that began with a suspicious text message intercepted by a parent. Shortly after, school district officials removed Bell and law enforcement launched a probe.

SOURCE:  AOL.com, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

HIV-Positive Man Charged With Murder After Girlfriend Dies Of AIDS

Lil Eazy-E Says Failing To Disclose HIV-Positive Status Should Remain A Felony

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now