First Black Chicago City Comptroller Receives Honorary Street Dedication

This week Alderman Edward M. Burke (14th) presided over a ceremony dedicating an entire block along South Clark Street between Madison and Monroe Streets in honor of the late Chicago City Comptroller Clark Burrus.

More than fifty members of the Burrus family attended the ceremony, including his widow, Lucille (center-with cane), Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown (second from left), Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown (third from left) and former Senator and Ambassador Carole Mosely Braun (far right).

The ceremony was held in front of what was once the First National Bank of Chicago where Burrus worked in the private sector as a Senior Vice President. The building is now Chase Bank headquarters.

Burrus was an acclaimed financial expert, counsel to multiple city mayors, CTA Board Chairman and a former member of the Chicago Board of Education.

“Summing up the wonderful legacy he has left behind to his family and all who had the pleasure of personally knowing him, it is safe to say that his memory will remain enshrined in our hearts forever,” Alderman Burke said.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: