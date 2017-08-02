Is Beyoncé Buying A Stake In Houston Rockets?

Beyonce is considering investing in and owning a stake in the Houston Rockets, Bloomberg reports:

Rockets owner Les Alexander, a former bond trader, said last month he was selling the team amid a surge in franchise values across sports. The club’s popularity in China may push the sale price past the record $2 billion Steve Ballmer paid for the Los Angeles Clippers three years ago. Alexander paid $85 million for the Rockets in 1993…

Beyonce, who has performed wearing a Rockets jersey, would add superstar sizzle to any ownership group, likely helping the team with local and international marketing.

If Queen Bey, who gave birth to twins in June, does decide to invest in the NBA team, she would be in good company. Her rapper mogul husband, Jay-Z, once held a 1 percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets, USA Today reports.

SOURCE: Bloomberg, USA Today

