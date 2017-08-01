Simone Manuel Sets World 100m Freestyle Record And Wins Gold Again

Simone Manuel Sets World 100m Freestyle Record And Wins Gold Again

She smashed the world 100m freestyle record in 52.27 seconds Friday in Budapest, beating out world record-holder Sarah Sjöström.


Simone Manuel won the world 100m freestyle title Friday in Budapest, beating out world record-holder Sarah Sjöström in a record 52.27 seconds, NBC Sports reports:

“I always think I have a shot,” Manuel told media in Budapest. “It’s kind of been ingrained in me with [having] my two older brothers and just always wanting to keep up with somebody.”

Sjöström [who took silver in 52.31 seconds] was a heavy favorite going into the final, given she clocked 51.71 leading off the 4x100m free relay Sunday, taking .35 off the world record. Sjöström was .08 faster than her world-record pace at the 50-meter mark, but Manuel passed her in the last 10 meters and lowered her personal best by .42.

Manuel also exemplified black excellence when she made history last August as the first black women to win a gold medal in an individual Olympic swimming event, The Huffington Post  reports. The Olympian tied for first place with Canadian Penny Oleksiak in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, the report said.

SOURCE: NBC Sports, The Huffington Post 

