Entertainment
R. Kelly Tour Dates Canceled Amid Latest Allegations

Four upcoming dates were axed because of poor ticket sales after the R&B singer was accused of holding women captive in a sex cult.


Several dates for R. Kelly‘s “After Party” tour have been canceled following weeks of allegations about the singer and much younger women, TMZ reports:

Four of Kelly’s 10 upcoming tour dates were canceled Monday. Just last week he’d vowed he would continue touring, despite being accused of running a sex cult with young women [which Kelly denied].

Two shows in Louisiana got axed, one in Dallas and another in Los Angeles. Our sources say the 4 stops were nixed due to poor ticket sales, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. 

Despite the controversy, Kelly’s tour is still scheduled to continue with seven shows that are listed on TicketmasterBillboard reports.

