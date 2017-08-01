R. Kelly Tour Dates Canceled Amid Latest Allegations

Several dates for R. Kelly‘s “After Party” tour have been canceled following weeks of allegations about the singer and much younger women, TMZ reports:

Four of Kelly’s 10 upcoming tour dates were canceled Monday. Just last week he’d vowed he would continue touring, despite being accused of running a sex cult with young women [which Kelly denied].

Two shows in Louisiana got axed, one in Dallas and another in Los Angeles. Our sources say the 4 stops were nixed due to poor ticket sales, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Despite the controversy, Kelly’s tour is still scheduled to continue with seven shows that are listed on Ticketmaster, Billboard reports.

SOURCE: TMZ, Ticketmaster, Billboard

