MAC National Lipstick Day Giveaway Was A Debacle

MAC Cosmetics fans felt bamboozled after that highly publicized National Lipstick Day giveaway went awry.
Beauty buffs across the nation set their alarm clocks for an early wakeup on July 29 as word got out that MAC was going to be giving away free full-size lipsticks to consumers, no purchase necessary. Customers would have their pick of shades while supplies lasted. All customers had to do was show up and get their lipstick.
This sound like a once-in-a-lifetime promotion. What could have possibly gone wrong? Everything, according to customer accounts on social media.
There were insanely long lines.
The demand was so high that some shops even surprised customers by unexpectedly opening early.
Then, supplies varied greatly from store to store, and some were far more prepared than others. As a result, MAC lovers were simply out of luck. Revelist reports that some MAC counters had as few as 30 lipsticks to give away, while others had as many as 500. Supposedly there was even one counter that only had 11 lipsticks to give away!
Worst of all, many MAC fans showing up to the counter with Ruby Woo dreams, soon found out that they were only being offered an oddly colored reality. Some were left with the impression that MAC was simply trying to off-load stock that was not selling.
Overall, the giveaway seemed like great deal for the girls that got there early to have their pick of the prime shades from the defunct collection. It wasn’t so great for everyone else.
Hopefully, MAC will learn from this debacle, if it chooses to run this promotion next year.
SOURCE: Revelist
SEE ALSO:
MAC Model Responds To Racist Commenters, MTV UK Under Fire For Calling Cornrows & Boxer Braids
Hillary Clinton And MAC Partner To Help Rape Victims In South Africa
Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/9: Taraji P. Henson Debuts New MAC Line; Zendaya Does ‘Project Runway’ & More!
Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/9: Taraji P. Henson Debuts New MAC Line; Zendaya Does ‘Project Runway’ & More!
1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/91 of 34
2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/92 of 34
3. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/93 of 34
4. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/94 of 34
5. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/95 of 34
6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/96 of 34
7. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/97 of 34
8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/98 of 34
9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/99 of 34
10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/910 of 34
11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/911 of 34
12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/912 of 34
13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/913 of 34
14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/914 of 34
15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/915 of 34
16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/916 of 34
17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/917 of 34
18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/918 of 34
19. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/919 of 34
20. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/920 of 34
21. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/921 of 34
22. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/922 of 34
23. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/923 of 34
24. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/924 of 34
25. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/925 of 34
26. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/926 of 34
27. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/927 of 34
28. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/928 of 34
29. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/929 of 34
30. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/930 of 34
31. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/931 of 34
32. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/932 of 34
33. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/933 of 34
34. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/3 – 9/934 of 34