Butt Enhancement Surgery Was Murder, Relatives Say

A mother of two girls, who want to improve her looks with a butt enhancement, died almost two weeks after a botched procedure, the New York Daily News reports.

Latesha Bynum, 31, went to a clinic on July 15, located in a Manhattan residential building, to get silicone injections from someone who presented himself as a doctor.

The Harlem woman experienced dizziness and chest pains that evening. An ambulance rushed Bynum to a hospital, where doctors declared her brain dead. On Thursday, just three days before her birthday, physicians removed life support, the Daily News reported.

Latesha Bynum went to someone's apt for a cosmetic medical procedure. Now the mother of 2 is dead. #abc7nyhttps://t.co/j2HDNqdjhb — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) August 1, 2017

The medical examiner is awaiting test results before declaring a cause of death. Meanwhile, in an ongoing police investigation, authorities have neither identified the doctor nor stated whether the procedure was legal, according to the newspaper.

However, Bynum’s family has made up its mind.

“My daughter was murdered,” Bertie Bynum, the victim’s mother told the Daily News.

She added: “I want to know: Why did they kill my baby? Why did they do that. They wasn’t supposed to do that. You killed a mother, you killed a sister!”

Bynum’s brother, Tymel Bynum, told the newspaper that his sister’s feet turned blue after the procedure. The clinic responded by placing her in the shower twice before sending her away.

“Why wasn’t she taken to medical care? That probably could’ve saved her life,” he stated to the newspaper. “That’s murder. Just because the person didn’t pull a trigger, it’s still murder.”

The family’s lawyer, Jack Yankowitz, said the procedure could not have been performed by a professional.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

