$30 Million In Funding to Help Train Workforce for Future Energy Jobs

ComEd, the Clean Jobs Coalition, and the grantee groups came together at Austin People’s Action Center today to mark ComEd’s filing of the FEJA Jobs Training plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission. Passed by the Illinois Legislature in 2016, and effective June 1, 2016, FEJA allocates $10 million every four years in 2017, 2021, and 2025—a total of $30 million– for solar pipeline training programs, craft apprenticeships and multicultural training for individuals from diverse and/or underserved backgrounds.
Stakeholders and training organizations were engaged to help develop a collaborative plan. ComEd will continue working with these partners to design programs that will involve a breadth of organizations from various communities, and which ensure accountability and shared expectations.
The six grantees of the multicultural jobs program are:
- Chicago Urban League: $1,000,000 to a community-based civil rights and human services not-for-profit organization that provides economic development, human capital, and education program services.
- National Latino Education Institute (NLEI) $500,000 to a not-for-profit organization that is also an education institution that offers training programs approved by the Illinois State Board of Education and United States Department of Education with the goal of providing workforce initiatives leading to economic independence.
- ASPIRA $500,000 to a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing the educational and leadership capacity of minority youth through the operation of schools, youth leadership clubs and youth development centers
- HACIA $1,000,000 to a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing equal access to opportunities in the construction industry that offer training programs that include Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10 and 30 certifications, Environmental Protection Agency Renovation, Repair and Painting Certification and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Green Associate Exam preparation courses.
- Chatham Business Association $500,000 to a non-profit organization that has a proven record of successfully implementing utility industry training programs, with expertise in creating programs that strengthen the economics of communities including technical training workshops and economic development through community and financial partners
- APAC $500,000 to a nonprofit organization that provides family services, housing education, job and career education opportunities that has successfully partnered with the utility on electric industry job training.Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition spokesman Pastor Booker Vance of Faith in Place said, “We stand in support of ComEd’s filing of a Jobs Training Plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission; a key joint initiative of the Future Energy Jobs Act that not only provides training but set forth the career pathway to create job opportunities for returning citizens, Foster Care Alumni and minorities and women contractors.”